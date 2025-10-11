Sin tax increase a positive step for healthier society says Penang Exco

GEORGE TOWN: The government’s decision to increase excise duty rates on tobacco and alcoholic products marks a positive step towards fostering a healthier society.

Penang State Executive Councillor for Youth, Sports and Health Daniel Gooi Si Zen said the initiative demonstrated the government’s commitment to enhancing public health policies and reducing the burden of chronic diseases caused by excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption.

He noted that revenue from the increased excise duty will be channelled to the Ministry of Health for development purposes and to enhance efforts to combat diseases such as lung disease and diabetes.

Gooi welcomed this approach because it not only helps reduce unhealthy habits among the people but also indirectly fosters a culture of healthy living and promotes the overall well-being of society.

He said the rate increase is justified as a means of public education and expressed confidence that the additional revenue generated will have a positive impact on national health and sports development.

Gooi added that part of the revenue collected could also be allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for sports development initiatives, thereby encouraging sporting activities among the public.

The Consumers Association of Penang believes that the recent increases in tobacco prices are insufficient.

CAP Education Officer N. V. Subbarow said the two-sen increase per cigarette, along with the RM40 per kilogram increase for cigars, cheroots, and cigarillos, and the RM20 per kilogram increase for heated tobacco products, are too low.

He said while the government’s efforts are appreciated, the tax rate should be reviewed, as smokers are still likely to buy tobacco products despite the price increase.

Subbarow stated that the increase does not significantly affect smoking habits because even with the higher prices, cigarettes remain affordable.

He expressed concern about this situation as most smokers are young people and hopes the government will conduct a more in-depth study and consider a more reasonable increase to protect the younger generation.

Subbarow added that he backs the increase in excise duty for alcoholic beverages, adding that the 10% increase is adequate to reduce alcohol consumption and help manage related health risks.

In tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat, the Prime Minister announced that excise duty rates on tobacco and alcoholic products would be increased, effective Nov 1, with the additional revenue channelled to the Ministry of Health. – Bernama