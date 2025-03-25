Singapore coffee ban raises food adulteration concerns

PETALING JAYA: Singapore’s ban on March 11 on a Malaysian-made instant coffee mix containing tadalafil, a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction (ED), has raised concerns about food adulteration in Malaysia.

Experts warned that unregulated consumption of tadalafil, especially when mixed with caffeine, poses serious health risks.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Centre for Drug Research Assoc Prof Dr Darshan Singh said many consumers are unaware that their coffee may contain this pharmaceutical substance.

He said when consumed with caffeine, tadalafil could trigger adverse reactions, such as headaches and low blood pressure.

“When taken in large quantities and over a prolonged period, it could cause chest pain, palpitations, vision loss, dizziness and nausea.

“For individuals with chronic illnesses, especially cardiovascular conditions, consuming adulterated products could lead to life-threatening events.”

He said tadalafil tablets are usually crushed and mixed with coffee extracts.

The Singapore Food Agency reported that it detected tadalafil in “Kopi Penumbuk” instant coffee mix, which was being sold on local e-commerce platforms.

While Malaysia has laws to prevent food adulteration under the Food Act 1983, enforcement remains a challenge.

Under Section 13(1) of the Act, selling food products containing harmful substances could result in a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment.

However, small-scale traders and roadside vendors often escape detection, making regulation difficult.

Darshan stressed the need for stricter licensing, increased inspections and harsher penalties to address the sale of such adulterated products.

“Authorities are also urged to launch public awareness campaigns to educate consumers on the risks of unknowingly consuming adulterated products.”

Unauthorised inclusion of tadalafil in food and beverages is a growing concern.

Men’s health and urological specialist Dr Datesh Daneshwar warned that women and children are also at risk if they consume such adulterated products as they could experience dizziness, headaches, hormonal disruption and other serious side effects.

He added that up to 70% of Malaysian men aged over 40 experience some degree of ED.

“ED is not just a condition. It is often a symptom of deeper health issues, such as diabetes or chronic prostatitis.”

He said in younger men, ED is often reversible and linked to chronic pelvic pain, prostatitis or psychological stress rather than circulation problems.

“I see many men in their 20s and 30s struggling with ED due to neuro-muscular inflammation rather than vascular issues.”

Despite ED being treatable, cultural stigma prevents many men from seeking medical help, leading them to rely on unregulated treatments.

Datesh urged men to seek professional treatment instead of turning to unverified herbal or “natural” supplements promising instant results.

“We must normalise conversations about male sexual health. It is an essential part of overall well-being.”