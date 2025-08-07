Singapore court delays judgement on Pannir Selvam’s execution appeal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Court of Appeal has reserved its judgement on Malaysian death-row inmate Pannir Selvam Pranthaman’s post-appeal application.

The decision follows a second hearing held on Wednesday, where the Ministry of Home Affairs’ execution scheduling policy was closely examined.

Pannir Selvam’s legal team argued that the policy was applied unequally, violating his constitutional right to equal treatment.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon clarified that Article 12 of the Constitution does not prevent policy changes but ensures they are not unfairly discriminatory.

His lawyers contended that the MHA failed to justify why delays in executions were only granted for state-led cases, not private legal proceedings.

Deputy Senior State Counsel Terrence Chua defended the policy, stating state proceedings serve public interest, unlike individual cases.

The court noted that if the policy creates unfair distinctions without rational basis, it could breach Article 12.

After over an hour of arguments, the bench reserved its decision, leaving Pannir Selvam’s fate pending.

Dressed in a purple prison uniform, Pannir Selvam remained composed as his siblings watched from the public gallery.

He was convicted in 2017 for trafficking 51.84g of diamorphine and sentenced to mandatory death.

Despite multiple appeals and clemency petitions, his execution was scheduled twice, in 2019 and 2025.

The latest stay was granted under Singapore’s PACC Act, allowing post-appeal applications for capital cases. - Bernama