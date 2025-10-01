Singapore-Johor corridor among top three emerging global AI powerhubs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore-Johor corridor has been identified as one of three emerging global artificial intelligence powerhubs alongside London-Dublin and Virginia-Pennsylvania.

According to the Digital Infrastructure Collective Asia, the corridor’s unique position anchors AI development in Asia through data centre stock, policy measures and complementary strengths in semiconductors and energy strategy.

The data was released in its inaugural Global Data Centre Report 2025 today.

Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing data centre region globally with capacity expanding at 19.3% annually from 2019 to 2024.

This growth outpaces both the Americas at 18.8% and Europe at 13.3%.

The independent research organisation highlighted the corridor’s promise as a digital infrastructure node.

Critical factors include data centre capacity, energy strategy, connectivity and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

Singapore maintains over 1,000 megawatt of operational data centre capacity while Johor surged from 10MW in 2021 to more than 1,500MW by 2024.

Johor’s surge was enabled by its Green Lane Pathway shortening build timelines to 12-14 months.

Collectively, the corridor is projected to surpass 3,500MW in capacity by 2030.

The report stressed that emerging AI hubs require sustainable infrastructure enablers beyond mere capacity expansion.

These include energy availability, regulatory support, hyperscaler growth and geostrategic alignment.

Speed-to-market for hyperscale data centre development depends on grid readiness and regulatory processes.

Digital Infrastructure Collective Asia partner Tim Lin said the Singapore-Johor nexus represents a unique regional digital anchor case.

“Identifying where AI power will concentrate is about more than capacity; it requires understanding the intersection of technology, energy, and geopolitics,“ he added. – Bernama