SINGAPORE: The Singapore government and the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, have agreed to undertake a land swap at Holland Road, here.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said Tunku Mahkota Ismail will transfer 13 hectares (ha) of his land in the area, closer to the Singapore Botanic Gardens UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the Singapore government.

In exchange, the Singapore government will transfer 8.5 ha of state land to Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

“The land parcels to be swapped are of comparable value,” the joint statement stated.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail currently owns 21.1 ha of land at Holland Road, which has been under the private ownership of the Johor royal family for generations.

The SLA and URA stated that Tunku Mahkota Ismail plans to develop his land.

Both parties agreed to the swap so that the planned developments would be located further away from the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“The Regent of Johor may develop his land after the swap, which is suitable for low-rise and low-density residential uses,” the statement said.

The SLA and URA added that any development plans will be subject to due process.

“URA and agencies will assess development applications and ensure that the proposed development is sensitive to the surrounding site context,” the statement said.

Prior to the commencement of any works, the development will be subject to environmental studies to mitigate any potential impact on the environment.

The Singapore government will keep the land intended for the swap with Tunku Mahkota Ismail undeveloped for now, while the remaining land will be reserved for future development plans.