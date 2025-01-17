PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for Good’s Veg. Peanut Cake (Kacang Koya), a Malaysian product, after discovering undeclared milk in its ingredients list.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the SFA stated: “SFA has detected milk in Good’s Veg. Peanut Cake (Kacang Koya) from Malaysia, which was not declared on the food packaging label.

“As milk is an allergen, SFA has directed the importer, Goods Huat Hee Marketing, to recall the implicated product. The recall is ongoing.

“Under the Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on the food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies,” it said.

“Milk does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant or allergic to milk.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated product, and who are intolerant of or allergic to milk, should not consume them.

“Those who are intolerant of or allergic to milk and have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” the statement read.

