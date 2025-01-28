JOHOR BAHRU: Police have confirmed that a Singaporean woman’s report of an alleged kidnapping attempt at a shopping mall in Taman Abad on Jan 10 was false.

Johor police chief CP Datuk M. Kumar said this was based on investigations that included technical evidence and CCTV footage from the scene.

“Police investigations revealed that the alleged abduction attempt did not occur. CCTV recordings and technical evidence confirmed that no movement involving the victim was detected at the location,” he said in a statement.

He said the 45-year-old woman filed the false report on Jan 22, alleging that she was approached by a man and a woman who tried to sell her tea in conjunction with Chinese New Year. She further claimed they forced her to inhale the tea, causing her to feel dizzy and lose consciousness.

According to Kumar, the woman will be charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The claim, which went viral on social media, sparked negative responses from netizens who believed the incident occurred.

“Some social media influencers also commented on the matter, portraying it as a safety threat to tourists in Johor,” Kumar said.

He warned that Johor police would take strict action against anyone spreading rumours or distorting facts to create public anxiety, especially regarding public safety issues.