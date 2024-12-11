PETALING JAYA: The heavy downpour this morning saw a sinkhole appear along the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).

According to highway operator Plus Malaysia Bhd, the sinkhole appeared along the KM18.6 southbound stretch between the Kota Damansara and Damansara exits.

ALSO READ: Heavy downpour sees flashfloods throughout Klang, KL, traffic crippled

“The left and emergency lanes have been closed off to ensure the safety of motorists,“ Plus Malaysia stated on its Facebook post, today.

According to Astro Radio Traffic via X, the sudden lane closure along the stretch has lead to heavy traffic along the highway from the Sungai Buloh RnR heading south.