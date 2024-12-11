PETALING JAYA: A heavy downpour in the Klang Valley this morning led to several parts of Kuala Lumpur and Klang affected by flash-floods crippling several main roads and highways as a result.

Frustrated by the affected traffic, many netizens took to social media to post pictures and videos of the flash-floods.

According to Astro Radio Traffic via X, the current traffic of the road leading to Setia Alam from Bukit Raja is at a standstill due to flashfloods as several vehicles caught in the floodwaters.

Other the affected areas include the Federal Highway near the Kampung Kerinchi turnoff as the heavy downpour led to a heavier-than-usual traffic congestion.

It is learnt that five vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at Persiaran Surian near Mutiara Damansara at about 8.10am, causing traffic congestion along the road.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department states thunderstorms were forecast until 1pm in Kuala Lumpur and five districts in Selangor – Petaling, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang and Gombak.

Heavy rain is also expected in Bandar Baharu, Kedah; Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang; and Kerian, Muallim, as well as Larut, Matang and Selama in Perak.