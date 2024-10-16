Sinkhole in Pantai Jerejak due to IWK underground pipe leak

GEORGE TOWN: A three-metre deep sinkhole which occurred in Taman Sri Nibong, Pantai Jerejak near here today was caused by an underground pipe leak of Indah Water Konsortium (IWK).

Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol said the incident had caused the sand to erode before the formation of a sinkhole on Lebuh Bukit Kecil 3.

“IWK will carry out maintenance work to fix the sinkhole and the work is estimated to take a week.

“Road users are advised to use alternative routes because the road to Taman Sri Nibong via Krystal Point will be closed, including the route from Taman Sri Nibong to Krystal Point for a week,“ he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Fahmi, who is also the state Agrotechnology and Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman, also inspected the location of the sinkhole after pictures of the large hole went viral on social media.

The pictures also show the tyres of a school bus submerged and it was reported that residents found a sinkhole around 8 this morning, but no one was injured in the incident.