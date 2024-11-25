Sinkhole incident: Repairs along Jalan Lojing-Gua Musang ongoing - Police

GUA MUSANG: The six-metre-deep sinkhole that appeared along Jalan Lojing-Gua Musang, near Kampung Jek Jok, Pos Brooke here is being repaired.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said although it is being repaired, it (the route) has not been opened to vehicle use but only one lane has been opened to road users from Lojing and Cameron Highlands.

When contacted by Bernama, he said several warning signs have been placed regarding the road repairs.

Meanwhile, Kampung Jek Jok village head Jubir Sekmo said the sinkhole incident is believed to have been caused following continuous rain over the last three days, resulting in a large amount of water flowing underground.

According to him, the incident was discovered at about 8 am the day before yesterday before local residents took action by placing barriers on the road to warn users of the situation along Jalan Lojing-Gua Musang.

“This is the first time this has happened, and we are worried that more areas are at risk of sinkholes that could cause injuries or loss of life.”

“Additionally, the sinkhole is also believed to be the result of land clearing and deforestation for the purpose of opening vegetable farms, and we think this sinkhole occurred due to heavy rainwater flowing underground,“ he told reporters in Kampung Jek Jok here.