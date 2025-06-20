Six arrested in drug syndicate using drink packets as cover

JOHOR BAHRU: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate that used instant drink packets to conceal drugs, following the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of various types of drugs worth RM1.28 million in an operation in the city on June 12.

Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) police chief ACP Raub Selamat said five men, comprising four Malaysians and a Singaporean, as well as a Thai woman, aged between 30 and 39, were arrested by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division.

“The results of the investigation found that the suspects are friends, with one of them, a 31-year-old Malaysian, believed to be the mastermind of the syndicate,“ he told a press conference at the JBS District Police Headquarters, here today.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been active since last April and was using an apartment in the city as a place to pack and store drugs.

The drugs seized in the operation consisted of 7,669.5 grams of ecstasy powder, 13.6 grams of ketamine and eight grams of erimin 5 pills, he said, adding that also seized were two cars, namely a Lexus RC200T F Sport and a Perodua Alza, cash RM3,000 and jewellery worth RM8,365.

He said all the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, while two of the Malaysians have previous drug and criminal records.

All the suspects are on remand for 12 days starting June 13, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.