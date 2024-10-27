Six Chinese electric vehicles to be distributed to TVET institutions - Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Six electric vehicles from China will be distributed to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the country to be used as practical training material for students.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also National TVET Council chairman, said the vehicles were a gift from Beifang Automotive Education Group to Malaysia.

“We plan to distribute a vehicle each to the Perda High Skills Institution’s Automotive Centre in Penang and the Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS).

“The remaining four will go to TVET institutions under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), including GiatMARA, IKM (the Malaysian Skills Institute) and others,” he told reporters after attending a Deepavali related gathering at the Bagan Datuk UMNO Complex here today.

He said the initiative will allow students to be exposed to the latest electric vehicle technology, and that over 100 lecturers have been sent to China to undergo training and automotive courses.

“They will spend three to six months there as the field is already familiar to them,” Ahmad Zahid said.

He added that through the increased TVET allocation in the MADANI Budget 2025, he would hold discussions with Beifang to increase the number of students undergoing training at the Beifang International Education Group, which currently has 2,000 Malaysians students sent over.