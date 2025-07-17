Six elephants captured in Kluang under translocation operation

JOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has successfully captured six elephants in Kluang as part of an ongoing translocation operation.

The initiative, which began on Monday, targets areas around Kampung Pinggir and Kampung Sri Lukut to address rising human-elephant conflicts.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed the captures, noting that the elephants are sizable, with some standing up to two metres tall.

“The elephants captured are quite large, with some reaching up to two metres tall and they are part of a group from the national park, which has been causing conflict in the Kampung Sri Lukut area of late,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The operation, led by the Johor and Peninsular Perhilitan Elephant Translocation Unit (UTG), aims to relocate elephant groups encroaching on agricultural and residential zones.

Beyond mitigating conflicts, the effort seeks to restore ecological balance by controlling elephant populations outside their natural habitats.

Scientific data collected during the operation will also help refine wildlife management policies.

The Johor government has allocated RM600,000 to support the translocation, reinforcing its commitment to conservation and sustainable wildlife management. - Bernama