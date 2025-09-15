Six flats destroyed in Batu Caves fire, no casualties reported

PETALING JAYA: A morning blaze ravaged six residential units in a Taman Pinggiran apartment block in Batu Caves today, with flames completely destroying multiple flats on the building’s fifth floor.

Emergency services from Selayang Fire and Rescue Station responded to the alarm at 11:39am, reaching the incident location within nine minutes of the initial call. Firefighters successfully contained the inferno by 12:11pm.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the damage varied significantly across the affected units. Three apartments were completely destroyed by the flames, while one unit sustained 80 per cent damage, another experienced 60 per cent destruction, and the final unit suffered 40 per cent damage.

“Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities occurred during this incident,“ the department confirmed in its official statement.

A comprehensive firefighting operation involved 22 personnel deployed from multiple stations including Selayang, Sungai Buloh, Gombak Selatan and Shah Alam. The response team utilized five fire engines along with additional support vehicles to tackle the blaze.

The emergency response was coordinated by Senior Fire Officer II (KUP) Izani Mohd Zin, with assistance from Senior Fire Superintendent II Mustakim Rimon and Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Zaidi Ahtan.

Fire department officials have launched a thorough investigation to identify the root cause of the incident that left six families without homes.