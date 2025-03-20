Six get three years’ jail for aiding ‘Geng Upik’

KOTA KINABALU: Six individuals, including a woman, were sentenced to three years’ jail by the High Court here today for aiding and abetting the organised crime group ‘Geng Upik’ between 2015 and 2023.

Judge Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng handed down the sentence on Fazrul Bahar, 42, Norsyafilah Pawawoi, 28, Shahlan Shah Abdul Samad, 38, Alkan Abraham, 36, Mohd Fauzie Rablin, 34, and Mazlan Mahmud, 49, after they pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of assisting the organised crime group.

The charge under Section 130W of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, was offered after the prosecution received their letters of representation. The court then dropped the original charge under Section 130V(1) of the same law.

Lim ordered Norsyafilah to serve three years in prison, starting from the date she was charged on March 1, 2024, while the other accused began their sentences from the date they were arrested on Dec 25, 2023.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Datuk Nazran Mohd Sham, Lina Hanini Ismail, Siti Hajar Mat Radzi, and Nur Ainaa Ridzwan appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Shahlan Jufri, Sylyester Kuan, Luke Ressa Balang, and Michelle R Usman represented the accused.

The court also set May 19 for the mention of case involving five other accused, namely Datuk Maslan Sani, 41, Nelson Yen Yee Chung, 46, Zulkahar Dusing, 38, Rahman Burijin, 44, and Jaisalfian Jaineh @ Zaini, 45.

On Jan 22 last year, a businessman and 10 others were charged at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court with being members of the organised crime group ‘Geng Upik’ between 2015 and 2023.