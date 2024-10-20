Six goats killed in suspected Alor Gajah panther attack

ALOR GAJAH: Six goats were found dead, believed to have been killed by a panther in a farm in Bukit Tampoi, Alor Gajah yesterday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said his team received a report from a breeder, Ab Razak Ab Rahim, 34, who reported the incident at 2.15 pm yesterday.

“When the complainant was at his farm, he discovered that six out of the 13 goats that he had been raising since 2022 were found dead, suspected to be the result of a wildlife attack.

“This is the first such incident to occur, and the complainant suspects that the attack was carried out by a panther,“ he said.

He added that the victim filed a police report to serve as a reference for the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to take further action.”

Meanwhile, Melaka Perhilitan director Petra Sulai said an initial investigation was conducted at the scene of the incident at 9 am today.

“However, Perhilitan found no evidence at the site. The carcasses had been disposed of by the owner, while the remaining goats had been relocated to another village,” he also said.

“Investigations by Perhilitan found that there are no protected forests near the village. Therefore, the department will instal cameras to identify the species involved and will set up tiger traps at the location tomorrow.”