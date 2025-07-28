Two brothers plead not guilty to kidnapping and assault in Puchong

SHAH ALAM: Two brothers pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to charges of kidnapping and voluntarily causing hurt to a man in Puchong last week.

V. Kirtik Ram, 19, a lorry attendant, and his brother V. Theshvinram, 18, a despatch rider, were jointly accused of abducting a 21-year-old local man with intent to wrongfully confine him.

The charge under Section 365 of the Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine. A second charge under Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt could result in a one-year jail term, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The alleged offences occurred at Jalan Persiaran Permai, Bukit Puchong, at 6.38 pm on July 22. The court granted bail at RM5,000 each for the kidnapping charge and RM2,000 each for causing hurt. The case will be mentioned again on September 8. - Bernama