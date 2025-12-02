PETALING JAYA: A six-year-old was injured after he was bitten by a python when he tried to use the toilet at his home in Prima Court Apartment, Saujana Melawati, yesterday (Feb 11).

According to Berita Harian, the incident took place when the boy, Hadi had entered the bathroom in the master bedroom.

His mother, Adibah Aziz, said her son was bitten by the snake when he lifted the toilet seat.

“He (Hadi) told me he had been bitten by a snake, so I immediately ran outside to seek help from neighbours and called an ambulance and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

“At the time, only Hadi, my one-year-old child, and I were at home,“ she was quoted as saying.

The six-year-old was then rushed to Hospital Ampang, where he was admitted for further treatment. He had sustained injuries on his inner thigh and hand from the python’s bite.

“Thankfully, the doctor informed us that he is in stable condition.”

“I believe the proximity of our home to Zoo Negara and the surrounding forested areas is why snakes are commonly found in our neighborhood,“she said.

Meanwhile, the Gombak APM stated that they rushed to the scene at 12.45pm upon being notified of the incident.

The snake was subsequently captured by four personnel.