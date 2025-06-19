Sixteen leprosy cases detected in Kelantan since 2023

GUA MUSANG: Sixteen leprosy cases have been detected in Kelantan from 2023 up to the middle of this year.

State Health Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said three cases were recorded this year, seven in 2023 and six throughout 2024.

“In 2023, there were seven cases, five were Multibacillary (MB) type and two were Paucibacillary (PB). For 2024, six cases were recorded, all of which were of the MB type.

“The Health Ministry (MoH) has implemented preventive treatment for leprosy through the administration of Single Dose Rifampicin (SDR) to individuals who had close contact with patients, as a step to reduce the risk of infection,” he told reporters after opening the 2025 Kelantan-Level World Leprosy Day celebration at Kampung Pasir Linggi, Pos Lebir, here today.

He said all patients who have completed treatment must undergo extended monitoring at treatment centres, five years for PB cases and ten years for MB cases.

“The treatment duration for PB patients is six months, while for MB cases it is 12 months. The MoH carries out continuous monitoring, especially in areas identified as high-risk,” he said.

Dr Zaini said leprosy does not have distinct symptoms and is often confused with other skin conditions, such as ‘panau’ (tinea versicolor), a superficial fungal skin infection that causes discolored patches on the skin.

“There may be whitish patches on the skin, but a key difference is the loss of sensation in the affected area due to nerve damage.

“Therefore, early screening and collecting skin smears are essential for laboratory analysis,” he said.