DNA test to identify skeletal remains found in Teluk Intan house

IPOH: A DNA test will be conducted to identify skeletal remains discovered in an old wooden house on Jalan Sungai Nibong, Teluk Intan, on July 19.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin confirmed that forensic teams collected samples from the victim’s siblings this week for comparison.

“Police and the forensic team revisited the scene to gather additional evidence. Records show the victim had dental treatment in April,“ Bakri said in a statement. The remains were found after a 78-year-old man reported a foul smell at the location.

Initial investigations revealed a skull, a dog, and personal belongings on the upper floor of the two-storey house.

Further forensic analysis is underway to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. - Bernama