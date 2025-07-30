EU’s automated border system EES to launch in October 2025

BRUSSELS: The European Union has confirmed that its long-awaited automated border-check system for non-EU travellers will officially launch in October. The Entry/Exit System (EES), initially delayed from November 2024, will replace passport stamps with digital tracking of entry and exit dates, biometric data collection, and overstay monitoring.

The European Commission announced a phased rollout starting October 12, allowing member states to gradually implement the system across border checkpoints. “This will strengthen security by helping us identify overstayers, prevent irregular movements, and reduce document fraud,“ said Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner.

The EES will apply across the EU’s 27 nations, excluding Ireland and Cyprus, and extend to non-EU Schengen members Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. Travellers will need to provide facial images and fingerprints upon entry, raising concerns over potential delays.

Britain’s Foreign Office warned, “EES may take each passenger a few extra minutes to complete, so be prepared for longer wait times.” The EU plans information campaigns at airports and border crossings ahead of the launch to ease the transition. - AFP