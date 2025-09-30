SK Putrajaya Presint 8(3) construction nearly complete, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: The construction of Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8(3) is progressing smoothly and is now almost complete.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the long wait for local residents will soon be over.

She confirmed the school is expected to begin operations in the coming academic session.

“The project will bring great benefits to the people of Putrajaya, particularly in Precinct 8 and its surrounding areas, which have a high population density,” she said in a post on her official Facebook page.

Fadhlina added that the school will enhance access to education and serve the needs of the entire community.

She also stressed the importance of closely monitoring all education development projects nationwide.

“This is crucial as these projects directly affect the interests and well-being of the people,” she said.

She further expressed her appreciation to the entire team working on the project for their dedication.

Fadhlina commended their efforts in ensuring the school’s timely completion for the benefit of students.

Earlier, she visited the SK Putrajaya Presint 8(3) construction site to review the project’s progress.

She was accompanied by Ministry of Education Secretary-General Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim and Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad. – Bernama