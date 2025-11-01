PETALING JAYA: Smart partnerships with media practitioners will be continued to ensure that government aspirations and initiatives can be shared accurately with the public, Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said.

He added that this was among the strategies in the civil service reform framework that he was planning and would present to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Engagement with media practitioners is needed so that they can understand better and help spread the government’s aspirations to the people,” he told reporters after a gathering and bowling competition with them here today, which was also attended by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and other media practitioners from various agencies.

The chief secretary took part in the competition, along with Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, Bernama TV head Nor Hamzeela Md Hambali and Bernama Radio head Azlan Idris.

Shamsul Azri, who is Malaysian Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (MAKSAK) president, said that there would be more programmes with media practitioners in the future to foster closer ties.

“Previously we had dinner events with the media, today we have a bowling competition and maybe after this, we will have annual sports. Today, Alhamdulillah, everyone can have fun and be friends without any barriers,” he added.

The chief secretary had announced on Aug 27 that he was working on a civil service reformation framework to improve the quality of service to the public, in line with the salary increase for civil servants.