NAY PYI TAW: The Special Search and Rescue Team of Malaysia (SMART) to assist earthquake victims in Myanmar will end its operations and return home on Monday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that apart from the search and rescue (SAR) operation by SMART having ended, it needs to be stopped because no more survivors have been found trapped under the rubble of the natural disaster.

“SMART found only one person alive and all the others have died,” he told Bernama before concluding his official visit to Myanmar on Saturday.

The one-day humanitarian mission was also led by his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa.

According to Mohamad, the chairman of the National Administrative Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Myanmar Foreign Minister U Than Shwe also expressed their appreciation to Malaysia for SMART’s efficiency in carrying out the SAR operation in the country as well as the distribution of other humanitarian aid.

Mohamad said this was expressed during his meeting with Aung Hlaing and Than Shwe here.

He said SMART was sent to Sagaing, which was the worst-hit area because the team had adequate search and rescue equipment.

“In fact, I was informed that the people there have so much respect and admiration for our SMART team that they have asked our team not to return to Malaysia,” he said.

Malaysia sent two RMAF A400M aircraft carrying 50 SMART personnel and officers as well as teams under the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to Myanmar for the SAR operation on March 30.

The SAR operation by SMART successfully pulled out seven victims, including one who was still alive under the rubble of the earthquake in Sagaing district, Myanmar, since last Monday.