KUCHING: Sarawak’s homegrown semiconductor company, SMD Semiconductor, is calling on the next generation of talents to explore exciting career opportunities in chip design by visiting its booth at the upcoming Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) Talent Recruitment and Career Exhibition (TRACE) 2025.

The event will take place on June 17 and 18 at the UNIMAS Kota Samarahan campus.

In a statement today, SMD chief executive officer Shariman Jamil said the company is actively seeking Sarawakian talents and aims to showcase the real-world impact of a career in chip design — a field that goes far beyond technical work.

“Chip designers are behind the technologies that power smartphones, electric vehicles, medical devices, and smart homes. With strong global demand, this industry offers long-term job stability, competitive salaries, and the satisfaction of seeing your innovations come to life,” he said.

Shariman added that SMD provides multiple pathways for local graduates, from internships to full-time career placements, in areas such as chip design, semiconductor engineering, and AI development.

He highlighted the company’s flagship Semiconductor Mastery Programme, a six-month specialised training course focused on Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and IC Test Solution Development Engineering.

The programme is run in collaboration with several key partners, including the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak (MEITD), Melexis NV, a Belgium-based global semiconductor supplier, X-Fab Sarawak, a German semiconductor foundry, and the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS).

In addition, SMD works closely with local universities to deliver advanced training and education, including a postgraduate microelectronics programme in collaboration with Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak.

“At our booth, visitors will be able to meet industry professionals, submit their CVs directly, and explore opportunities to join our team or enrol in specialised training at the SMD Academy, which is focused on preparing Sarawakians for high-value careers in the digital industry,” he said.

Shariman noted that SMD’s participation in TRACE 2025 aligns with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision to position the state as a regional high-value semiconductor hub by 2030.

“In line with this aspiration, SMD is championing sustainable innovation, circular economy practices, and advanced chip packaging. We are laying the foundation for long-term economic growth, research breakthroughs, and job creation in AI, automotive technologies, and integrated chip design,” he said.

TRACE is Sarawak’s largest career fair and is expected to attract over 80 companies and more than 15,000 visitors this year.