SME Bank launches RM211m initiative to boost MSME growth in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Bhd (SME Bank) has introduced a RM211 million strategic initiative to drive sustainable and inclusive growth for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan highlighted the government’s commitment to SME development, with over RM1 billion allocated for 2025.

Speaking at the 2025 Budget Initiative event, Amir Hamzah emphasised the programme’s alignment with national priorities, including technology, ESG, tourism, and the halal sector. “This reflects Malaysia’s direction towards a modern, sustainable, and competitive economy,“ he said. The initiative aims to strengthen MSME resilience, boost investor confidence, and support the MADANI economic framework.

The launch was attended by Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick. Amir Hamzah also announced SME Bank’s integration into the Malaysian development bank group from May 1, 2025. This move, involving Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd and EXIM Bank, is expected to enhance capital distribution and policy implementation for MSMEs.

“The rationalisation will create synergy, enabling efficient resource mobilisation for SME growth at domestic and international levels,“ he added. The initiative underscores Malaysia’s focus on digitalisation, industrial growth, and balanced economic progress.