MAKKAH: The return journey of the first group of Malaysian hajj pilgrims (KT001) involving a total of 277 people from the Abraj Al Janadriyah accommodation building to King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah proceeded smoothly.

All KT001 pilgrims will board flight MH8050 at 5.40 am local time today (June 14) and arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang at 8.10 pm Malaysian time on the same day.

The departure of six buses of pilgrims was officiated by the head of the Hajj Delegation, Mohd Hisham Harun at Abraj Al Janadriyah hotel at 9.50 pm (June 13).

Earlier, this group arrived in Madinah on April 29 and had been in the Holy Land for about 48 days to perform the obligatory umrah before completing the hajj last week.

A total of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims are expected to return home in stages via King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah on AMAL by Malaysia Airlines and Saudia Airlines.

The last flight of the Malaysian pilgrim group is scheduled to depart Madinah on July 10 at 10.40 am local time and land at KLIA at 12.35 am (July 11).