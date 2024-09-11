PUTRAJAYA: The implementation of the Deepavali 2024 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) proceeded smoothly, with most traders complying with the enforced maximum price guidelines.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director-general of Enforcement, Datuk Azman Adam, reported that 3,887 inspections were conducted nationwide during the period, with 61 at manufacturing and wholesale premises and 3,826 at retail outlets.

“As a result, 66 cases were recorded leading to seizures valued at RM3,870.50 and fines totaling RM7,100. Of these, 65 involved traders failing to use the designated pink price tags and one case of selling above the maximum price.

“KPDN received no complaints during the Deepavali 2024 SHMMP period, and the majority of traders demonstrated strong compliance with the maximum price regulations in place,“ he noted.

KPDN expressed its appreciation to the industry and traders for their cooperation and dedication in making the scheme a success.

The scheme, which ran from Oct 28 to Nov 3, was part of the government’s efforts to ease the cost of living, particularly for those celebrating Deepavali on Oct 31. Eight types of goods were on the list of controlled maximum prices