AADK takes strict action against staff misconduct and integrity breaches

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance towards staff involved in misconduct or integrity violations.

Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh stated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, in line with existing laws and service conduct regulations.

The warning follows investigations by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) into two separate cases.

The first involved an incident at the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) in Pahang, where a client was reportedly beaten and injured during rehabilitation last year.

The second case involved AADK officers in Selangor who failed to follow up on an individual who tested positive for drugs at a public hospital.

Ruslin emphasized that AADK remains committed to upholding integrity and good governance.

“Strict action will be taken against the officers found guilty, in accordance with the provisions of the law and the service code of conduct in force,“ he said in a statement.

He also reminded all AADK personnel to adhere strictly to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), guidelines, and the Director-General’s Standing Orders.

The agency will continue collaborating closely with the EAIC to strengthen governance and address complaints regarding staff misconduct. - Bernama