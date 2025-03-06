KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has expressed his readiness to hold further discussions with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, to strengthen the regulation of social media platforms in Malaysia.

Fahmi said the meeting is vital following Azalina’s recent proposal to amend existing laws, including requiring parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online behaviour and participate in digital safety awareness and education programmes.

He said that these measures will take into account the experience and approaches of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Ministry of Communications in handling various issues related to digital platforms and social media in the country.

“I will be meeting Datuk Seri Azalina to explore possible ways, based on MCMC’s and the Ministry’s experience dealing with social media platforms, on what we can do,” Fahmi told reporters after the HAWANA 2025-Bernama Strategic Partners’ Appreciation Ceremony and Official Launch of BERNAMA Motorhome at Wisma Bernama here today.

Present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also HAWANA 2025 project director.

Elaborating, Fahmi said that the Online Safety Act (OnSA) 2024, which is set to be enforced soon, will grant MCMC the authority to take action against social media platforms that fail to fulfil their obligations.

“So, we will look at the best ways to assist the Law Minister in the implementation and drafting of the legislation she mentioned,” he added.