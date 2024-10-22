SOCSO settles RM7 million SKSSR claims in two years

KOTA BHARU: The Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) has settled RM7 million worth of Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) contribution claims since it was introduced two years ago.

Socso Synergy Division head Rahmat Ismail said 906 contributors have benefited from various protections including permanent disability, pensions, medicine and aged allowances.

“We hope more women would take this opportunity to get this comprehensive protection against the risk of injury while doing domestic work.

“The scheme offering protection of up to RM300,00 can also ease the burden in accidents when carrying the chores of a housewife,“ he told reporters after a visit to SKSSR contributor Nik Nazura Yusoff, 48, in Kampung Padang Mengkali, Peringat, here, today.

Rahmat said Nik Nazura, who is also a teacher, had benefited from the contribution paid by her husband in August last year after being diagnosed with a right knee injury as a result of falling while doing domestic work.

Following this, he said there were so far a total of 474,058 SKSSR contributors nationwide with the highest government sponsored contributors in Sarawak at 85,083 followed by Sabah 84,571 and Kelantan 56,416 contributors.

“We are targeting to reach a total of 500,000 contributors this year, especially from voluntary contributors numbering 39,409 now,“ he said.

