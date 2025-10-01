Soldier killed, six injured in army truck crash near Menora Tunnel

IPOH: A soldier died and six others sustained injuries when an army truck skidded at KM257 of the North-South Expressway northbound after the Menora Tunnel.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Sayani Saidon confirmed receiving a distress call at 4.59 pm, prompting deployments from Kuala Kangsar and Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Stations.

Five victims were extricated before fire engines reached the location, while two remained trapped at the vehicle’s rear section.

The deceased victim was removed at 5.54 pm, with another injured victim freed twenty minutes later at 6.14 pm.

All casualties were transported to Kuala Kangsar Hospital and Taiping Hospital for medical treatment. – Bernama