Solidarity vital for Sumud Flotilla Gaza mission, says minister

KULAI: The public should support Malaysian volunteers joining the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza rather than questioning their participation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised the importance of solidarity through prayers and other support methods for those unable to join directly.

He confirmed that the Federal Territories Mufti permitted women’s participation provided safety conditions and readiness requirements were fully met.

“The most important thing is that their safety is guaranteed,“ Mohd Na’im told reporters after attending a contribution handover ceremony at Surau Nurul Haq.

He stressed that critics should focus instead on uniting as Muslims and Malaysians to help the Palestinian cause effectively.

Mission organisers and the government must ensure thorough safety measures and logistical preparations to achieve objectives without creating additional risks.

The flotilla involves over 1,000 activists from 44 countries attempting to break the Israeli blockade by sailing across the Mediterranean Sea.

More than 50 vessels are carrying essential humanitarian aid including food and medicine for Gaza’s famine-affected population.

Malaysian participants include singer Zizi Kirana, actress Ardell Aryana, and humanitarian activists Iylia Balqis and Lia Maryam. – Bernama