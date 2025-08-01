Solo, silent crusade to save turtles

TIOMAN: On a quiet stretch of Bunot Beach here, one man is executing quiet but determined efforts to protect endangered sea turtles, armed with nothing more than a deep conviction and a handful of makeshift tools.

Mohd Don Mustapa, 54, runs Sekochi Campsite, a humble beachfront retreat that doubles as an improvised nursery for turtle hatchlings.

“I used to see (a lot of) turtles come ashore during nesting season when I was 12. Now, I wait a whole year just to see (much less),” said Abang Don, as he is known on the island.

A Tioman native, Mohd Don has no formal training or funding.

What he does have is a lifetime of lived experience and a deep-rooted love for the wildlife at the island.

For the past four years, he has been collecting turtle eggs, protecting them from predators such as monitor lizards, monkeys, birds and even humans.

Unlike government-backed centres, his approach is raw, personal and instinctive.

Hatchlings are kept for up to four months, longer than most centres, until they are strong enough to survive at sea.

“In the wild, they are easy targets for crabs, sharks and birds. If we release them too early, they won’t survive. That’s why I wait until they are ready.”

His resolve intensified after a particularly harrowing incident during the monsoon season.

“A monkey grabbed a hatchling, bit off its head and limbs and left the rest,” he recounted.

“We saved 16 but none made it. Monitor lizards usually swallow them whole but monkeys... they are brutal.”

Mohd Don now cares for two species, green turtles and Hawksbills.

“The Hawksbills are aggressive. You can’t keep two in the same container or one will die,” he said.

“Greens are gentler but even they need to be separated after a month.”

Despite his barebones setup consisting of a few tents and several containers, the results are extraordinary.

Last year alone, he raised and released more than 100 hatchlings, with an estimated survival rate of 85%.

Still, the emotional toll is real.

“When I release them, it’s like letting go of your own child. You worry if they would survive and wonder where they would go.

“But when they dive into the water, there is a sense of peace.”

Turtles released from Tioman may swim as far as Thailand or Brazil. But if they survive to adulthood, they will return to the exact beach they were born.

He remembers one green turtle that turned back during release and tried to crawl into his pocket.

“It was like she knew she wasn’t ready to leave,” he said with a smile.

However, running the private operation does not come cheap.

When donations dry up, Mohd Don and his small team venture out into rough seas to catch food themselves.

He said said Berjaya Tioman Resort has emerged as a key supporter, stepping in to provide not just supplies but visibility.

The resort has donated containers, food and regularly brings its guests to learn from his unique, hands-on preservation approach.

“They have been a huge help. They support us with equipment and sometimes even bring their staff and tourists here. That kind of awareness is just as important as funding.”

The Pahang government has also stepped in with some support, allowing him to gradually expand his efforts.

But challenges remain – unpredictable weather, predators and a chronic lack of funds.

Still, he remains undeterred.

“This isn’t a (full-fledged) centre. It’s just a campsite. But it’s also a place of hope.”

More than 400 eggs are expected to hatch soon, with new nests discovered across the island. Mohd Don’s mission is not just about saving turtles, it is about keeping alive a piece of Tioman’s soul.

“Turtles remember their birth beach for up to 40 years. That is why every egg we save matters.”

He hopes the next generation would not have to rely on photographs and videos to know about the marine heritage in Tioman.

“We want them to see the real thing.”

And thanks to one man’s quiet, unyielding dedication, they just might.