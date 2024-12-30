KALABAKAN: Establishing a new military control post at South Felda Post at a coast of RM1.8 million, which was completed on Sept 27, will increase the level of security at the country’s border in Sabah.

Malaysian Army chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the establishment of the South Felda Post was one of the government’s efforts to improve the effectiveness of operations at the country’s borders from threats including smuggling of goods and human trafficking.

“On the neighbouring side of the country, there are 16 military security posts at the border, now we have 12 posts including the Felda Selatan Post in Sabah, we also have two more, Ladang Brantian Post and Tambulanan Post, which are under construction at this point.

“The higher the number of posts, the area of responsibility can be controlled more effectively and efficiently,“ he told reporters after officiating the opening of the Felda Selatan Post here today.

He said the South Felda Post, which is equipped with administrative blocks, residences, including stores and toilets, began to be occupied by a platoon of operational units on Dec 3.

“In line with the army’s transformation towards a future force, the post is also equipped with modern technology such as tactical communication systems for operational integration, in addition to the acquisition of additional assets such as solar electric systems.

“The strategic position of this post from the perspective of national defence and security with its location 14 kilometres from the border of neighbouring countries makes this post a critical defence asset and this post also serves as a buffer zone that protects the local community from any threats,“ he added.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain, meanwhile, said the establishment of the South Felda Post was successful following the good cooperation between the federal and state governments.

“The Ministry of Economy is the main funder, the Ministry of Defence is the implementer, including Felda as the site provider,“ he said.