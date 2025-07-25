SPAN launches REKA+ competition for youth water innovation

PUTRAJAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has introduced the REKA+ competition to encourage creativity and innovation among Malaysian youth.

Running from August 1 to November 30, the contest is part of the MADANI Smart Water campaign.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof launched the campaign on May 8, aiming to promote sustainable water solutions.

The competition invites students from universities, polytechnics, and colleges nationwide to develop water-related innovations.

SPAN stated, “The competition period will cover registration, shortlisting, prototype or model development, and evaluation by a panel of professional judges.”

Winners stand to win cash prizes totaling RM19,000, with RM5,000 for first place, RM4,000 for second, RM3,000 for third, and RM1,000 each for fourth to tenth place.

“REKA+ is designed to provide a platform for students to showcase their creativity and innovation, while encouraging a lasting behavioural shift towards valuing water services,“ SPAN added.

Registration forms and guidelines will be available on SPAN’s official website and social media platforms starting July 29. - Bernama