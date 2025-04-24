Special ‘A___A’ Number Plate Series Raises Over RM24 Million

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Transport Malaysia (MOT) has announced that a total revenue of RM24,022,793 was generated from the recent bidding exercise for the special vehicle registration number series “A___A”.

Held from Apr 19 to 23 in conjunction with the 79th Anniversary of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), a total of 24,470 individuals participated, with 6,746 bidders successfully securing their preferred registration numbers through the JPJeBid system.

According to MOT, the highest bid was for the plate A9A, which fetched RM902,020.

This was followed by A11A with a bid of RM703,007, and A8A, which went for RM700,000.

Other top bids included A7A at RM502,000, and A2A at RM490,888.

The most contested number was A51A, which received 40 bids. Other popular choices included A101A (31 bidders), A8118A (29 bidders), A1881A (27 bidders), and A19A (27 bidders).

The ministry stated that proceeds from the Special Registration Number initiative, including this “A___A” series, will be used to fund public benefit programmes under MOT.

These include MyLESEN, the Helmet Exchange Programme, FlySISWA, and other transport-related initiatives aimed at supporting the rakyat.

“The strong response to the ‘A___A’ series reflects the public’s growing interest in personalised vehicle registration numbers.

“The Ministry and JPJ extend their congratulations to all successful bidders and appreciation to all participants for their support,” MOT said in a statement.

JPJ also reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the JPJeBid platform and other digital services to ensure more efficient and accessible public service delivery in the future.