Special motorcycle OPS: Over 78,000 notices issued in 29 days

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 78,152 notices for various offences during the Special Motorcycle Operation nationwide, which began on Nov 1.

JPJ deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi said the highest number of offences recorded was riding without a licence (22,601 notices), followed by no vehicle registration licence (16,789), no insurance (15,117), non-compliant registration numbers (4,699), expired licences (1,606) and underage riding (167).

He added that 1,530 notices were issued to foreign riders or pillion passengers during this period, while 2,125 motorcycles were seized for various offences, and 34 out of 234 riders tested positive for drugs.

“This special operation is aimed at monitoring and taking action against motorcyclists who fail to comply with the Road Transport Act 1987 and its regulations. Most of these cases are being investigated under Section 26 (1) of the Act,” he told a press conference on the operation in Bangsar today.

Earlier, Jazmanie, accompanied by Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Mohd Zaki Ismail and 186 JPJ officers and personnel, as well as officials from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, National Anti-Drug Agency, National Registration Department and Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department, carried out inspections on 5,169 vehicles during the operation from 9 pm yesterday until 3 am today.

He said 1,431 notices were issued for various offences, including not having a driving license, and 61 motorcycles and one car were seized.