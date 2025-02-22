IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the appointment of Special Officers to the Menteri Besar in 26 constituencies represented by the opposition in the state was aimed at facilitating the tasks and responsibilities of the state government’s administration.

He said the opposition’s claim that the appointment would affect the careers of state assemblymen in the constituencies concerned was merely a perception because the opposition had also done the same thing in the states they governed.

“In Perak, we do not appoint State Legislative Assembly coordinators like in opposition states, we appoint special officers to the menteri besar so that there is a government representative for relevant agencies to refer to.

“District offices, for example, or any government agency, are no longer worried about inviting government representatives as they do not have to invite division heads of political parties if government matters are involved,“ he said in a press conference after launching the Aid Presentation Ceremony for Perak Sejahtera Card Programme Recipients at the Banquet Hall, Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan near here.

Saarani said this when asked to comment on the opposition’s allegations raised by Kenering assemblyman Husairi Ariffin who questioned the appropriateness of the state government in appointing special officers in all opposition constituencies.

Meanwhile, Saarani said Husairi should not worry unless the elected representative is worried about the dedicated service rendered by the appointed special officers.