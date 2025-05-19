PUTRAJAYA: The special task force formed to investigate the fatal crash that killed nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in Teluk Intan, Perak, has been given 30 days from May 15 to submit a preliminary report to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

In a statement today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the task force commenced its investigation into the May 13 accident last week.

The task force comprises various experts and representatives from key agencies, and is chaired by the MOT’s Chief Air Accident Inspector, Brigadier General Tan Chee Kee.

Its members include Simpang Renggam MP Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad; Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin; Prof Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani @ Subramaniam of Universiti Putra Malaysia; independent engineering expert Datuk Foong Choy Chye; as well as representatives from the Road Transport Department, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“MOT will ensure that every recommendation and finding submitted by the task force is thoroughly reviewed for appropriate follow-up at both policy and operational levels,” he said.

He added that the task force was established to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the root cause of the incident, including identifying any systemic weaknesses in road safety measures.

“They must also reassess existing guidelines, infrastructure and the application of safety technologies to help prevent similar incidents in the future,” he said.

He stressed that the primary objective of the investigation is not to assign blame but to identify and address deficiencies in the current system.

“This includes proposing systematic and effective improvement measures to ensure the safety of road users, particularly concerning heavy vehicles,” he said.

The nine FRU personnel from Unit 5 Ipoh were killed in the fatal crash along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam at 8.50 am, while the convoy was returning from duty during the Chitirai Pournami celebration in Teluk Intan.

Eight died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.