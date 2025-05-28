Spike in heavy vehicles hogging fast lane raises alarm

SEREMBAN: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has raised the alarm over a rising number of heavy vehicles illegally using the right-most lane on highways, which not only breaches traffic laws but also increases the risk of serious accidents.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said there has been a steady increase in the number of goods service vehicles (KPB) and public service vehicles (KPA) using the fast lane, with 800 cases recorded last year. As of April this year, 220 summonses have been issued for the same offence.

“This trend is worrying. When these vehicles are in the far-right lane, it means they are likely exceeding their speed limits, which are supposed to be between 80 and 90 kilometres per hour.

“There is clear evidence that some are going over 100 km/h. This has been a key factor in many accidents involving heavy vehicles,” he said.

Aedy was speaking to reporters during a roadside enforcement operation at the southbound rest area in Seremban, part of a broader crackdown on technical violations by commercial vehicles. Also present was Negeri Sembilan JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf.

He said Rule 4A of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 prohibits heavy vehicles from using the right lane and stricter enforcement measures will be implemented to ensure better compliance.

In a separate statement, Aedy said the JPJ will launch a nationwide enforcement campaign from June 4 to 10, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday, targeting traffic law violations by road users.

These include speeding, running red lights, overtaking on double lines, misuse of emergency lanes and queue-jumping, all of which fall under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

This will include special operations involving audits at bus depots and terminals, checks on goods vehicles, and inspections targeting motorcycles and technical safety.

Aedy said the department remains committed to reducing road casualties and is working toward halving the number of deaths and serious injuries by 2030.