SPM oral test went smoothly nationwide - Fadhlina

PASIR MAS: The Bahasa Melayu Oral Test for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination went smoothly nationwide today, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that no SPM candidates, including those in flood-affected states, were left out from sitting for the examination.

“Alhamdulillah, yesterday, we successfully completed the large-scale relocation of SPM candidates in collaboration with the security agencies.

“Let us pray that our children will be able to go through this SPM examination successfully, insya-Allah,“ she told a press conference at the Pasir Mas Education Office here today.

Fadhlina said the students involved in the relocation from flood-affected states are now placed in hostels that are much better and more conducive.

“This includes SPM candidates who are unable to return to their home states. They are free to choose any designated examination centre,” she said, adding that 37 SPM examination centres in Kelantan are operating as usual.

She emphasised that the welfare and safety of school students remain the focus of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and in this second phase, it is focusing on providing psychosocial support to affected students.

Meanwhile, commenting on school infrastructure damage due to the floods, Fadhlina said the ministry already has disaster funds allocated for the matter.

“We are currently awaiting reports on school infrastructure damage from the District Education Offices (PPD), and it is being closely monitored by the ministry.

“All school infrastructure damage will be repaired before the start of the school term to ensure a conducive environment for our children,” she added.