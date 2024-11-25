SPM students all set for ‘pivotal’ academic milestone

PETALING JAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination marks a pivotal milestone for Malaysian students, serving as an important chapter in their school years and a gateway to their future aspirations.

With the SPM set to begin on Dec 2, candidates across the country are making their final preparations for what is often seen as a defining moment in their academic journey.

For many, the stakes are high, as the results could shape their career paths and further education opportunities. As the clock ticks, students are putting in every effort to ensure they are ready for this crucial moment.

Farhan Adrees, 17, from Sekolah Dato Abdul Razak, an all-boys boarding school in Negeri Sembilan, has found the weeks leading up to the SPM intense. Aspiring to pursue accounting, he knows that achieving the best results is key to his future success.

He said studying in one of the most prestigious schools in Malaysia means he has to prepare a lot to get the best results.

“I feel a little nervous, but I’m eager to sit for the exam. I’m starting the first few weeks with the speaking test and the Science Practical Test, where I will demonstrate everything I’ve learned in the lab.”

Farhan said the tight schedule at his boarding school is effective, saying it boosts his discipline and helps him to stay focused.

“Staying busy keeps me from overthinking, and after a full day, I’m guaranteed a good night’s sleep.”

He credits much of his motivation to his teachers and school, acknowledging that extra classes and mock exams have been helpful.

He also said success ultimately depends on each student’s effort.

However, for some students, maintaining motivation and managing stress have been a challenge.

Nur Hayfaa Qistina, 17, admits that consistency is her biggest hurdle in preparing for the exam.

“There are days when I lack motivation or feel close to giving up, but I always remind myself to think of success.

“To manage stress, I talk to loved ones and seek advice from them. Having a strong support system, particularly from my family, is important for me. When my family sees me stressing out or staying up late, they comfort me and occasionally treat me to something nice.

“They’ve fully supported me ever since the beginning, and I’ve set high expectations for myself to make them proud.”

She also said her study methods are unique and also reflect her ability to adapt to modern tools. Unlike traditional approaches, she uses social media platforms like Telegram and TikTok to find effective notes and resources.

Often, she relies on technology, using an iPad to take notes and study on the go.

Nur Hayfaa said while technology can benefit studying, it must be used properly to avoid distractions.

Nur Iman Safia, 17, echoed similar sentiments, noting that the presence of gadgets and social media can sometimes be a distraction, causing her focus to be affected.

To counter this, she reverts to traditional methods, such as using pen and paper to take notes.

“I use my gadgets to study, but sometimes I just switch my study methods to stay focused.”

All three students expressed wanting to make their families proud and achieve success.

Nur Iman wants to prove that her efforts have not been in vain.

“Making my family proud has always been my most important goal in life and I hope to get all As for my SPM.”

The students will take their SPM examination over two months. It ends in Feb 6 next year.