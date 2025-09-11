SSLR2 project to boost Sabah-Sarawak economic ties and connectivity

LIMBANG: The Sarawak-Sabah Link Road Phase 2 project promises significant economic benefits and enhanced connectivity between both states upon completion.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the RM7.6 billion initiative will cover 335 kilometres across Miri, Limbang, Lawas, and Ba’kelalan regions.

“This project provides residents with domestic travel options between Sabah and Sarawak without using international routes,“ he stated during the launch ceremony in Nanga Medamit.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the event alongside Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Nanta highlighted that rural communities will no longer depend on logging roads as their primary transportation network.

The SSLR2 project continues from Phase 1 in Lawas, which began in 2021 and has reached 57.6% completion as of July.

Implementation will occur in packages, with the ceremony marking the start of Package 2B from Long Napir to Nanga Medamit.

This infrastructure development is expected to boost agro-based industries and eco-tourism in the surrounding areas.

Nanta emphasized the project’s role in promoting national unity through improved accessibility and economic inclusiveness.

He instructed the Sarawak Public Works Department to ensure contractor Maltimur Aktif Unggul Sdn. Bhd delivers the project within agreed specifications and timelines.

“We expect completion ahead of schedule without repeated time extensions,“ he stressed.

The minister called for full community cooperation to prevent construction delays and ensure smooth implementation.

This project demonstrates the federal and state governments’ commitment to infrastructure development and equal opportunities for all citizens. – Bernama