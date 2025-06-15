KUALA LUMPUR: The expansion of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) beginning July 1, 2025, is seen as a timely and strategic move that provides businesses, particularly women-led enterprises, with the clarity and space to strengthen operations and build long-term resilience.

Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI) Women’s Wing Head, Dr Hemala AP Sivam, said the government’s decision reflects an inclusive and responsive approach to policymaking that balances fiscal goals with the practical needs of the business community.

“This move allows businesses, especially those led by women, to review their operations, reskill their workforce, and realign themselves to meet future demands,” she said in a statement to Bernama today.

Hemala, who is also the food manufacturer APS Manja Sdn Bhd’s executive director, said the revised SST framework offers a crucial opportunity for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), manufacturers and women entrepreneurs to strengthen internal capabilities and prepare for regulatory changes.

“It is a chance to optimise cash flow, invest in automation, and adopt digital tools. For women entrepreneurs balancing both economic and caregiving responsibilities, this period offers the policy clarity and structured space they need to grow sustainably,” she said.

The government will implement the SST revision and expansion starting July 1 to enhance national revenue and broaden the tax base in support of long-term fiscal sustainability.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the Sales Tax rate will remain unchanged for essential goods, while a rate of either five or 10 per cent will apply to non-essential or discretionary items.

The Service Tax will be expanded to cover additional sectors such as rental and leasing, construction, finance, private healthcare, education, and beauty services.

Selective exemptions will be introduced to avoid double taxation and to ensure that essential services for Malaysians are not burdened.

Hemala urged businesses to use the current period to strengthen compliance mechanisms and engage with relevant ministries, chambers of commerce, and entrepreneurial networks to ensure effective implementation.

“This is not just a tax revision, it is a catalyst for dialogue, innovation and strategic transformation. We support the government’s efforts to ensure the SST framework remains transparent, equitable, and aligned with national development goals,” she said.

Hemala also stressed the importance of inclusive policies that address the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“With targeted support, digital access and capacity-building initiatives, women-led enterprises can become a vital force in strengthening Malaysia’s economic resilience,” she added.