PDRM leads NSRC to combat online financial fraud in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has officially taken over leadership of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) to strengthen efforts against online financial fraud.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the move, stating that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved PDRM’s appointment due to the surge in scams nationwide.

Previously, the NSRC operated as a joint initiative involving the National Financial Crime Prevention Centre (NFCC), PDRM, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) without a single lead agency.

Saifuddin revealed that the NSRC’s 997 hotline receives nearly 500 calls daily, with total losses hitting RM1.6 billion based on the latest National Social Council data.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) will oversee NSRC operations, with 139 new positions to be created for expanded functions.

A new office location is also being sought to replace the current BNM premises in Kuala Lumpur. Coordination between the Home Ministry and the Public Service Department is ongoing for staffing and logistics.

Saifuddin emphasised the need for faster responses, including freezing fraudulent accounts and recovering stolen funds.

“The public expects quick action, such as freezing fraudulent accounts before funds disappear, and if possible, returning stolen money. That’s our main priority, which is why PDRM is stepping up to take full responsibility, in collaboration with all stakeholders,” he said.

Launched on Oct 14, 2022, the NSRC serves as a centralised platform for rapid scam response, enabling quicker fund tracking and enforcement against cybercriminals. - Bernama