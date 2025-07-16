Johor fishing boat detained for illegal operation outside zone

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local fishing boat and five crew members for operating outside the designated fishing zone, 4.5 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Tinggi, Mersing.

The vessel was found violating multiple regulations, including fishing within a prohibited distance from shore and operating outside permitted hours.

Mersing Maritime Zone director Commander Maritime Suhaizan Saadin said the agency acted on a public tip-off about suspicious activity in the restricted area.

“Investigations found that the vessel had not only violated the designated fishing zone regulation (fishing activities are prohibited within five nautical miles from shore), but also was operating outside the permitted hours,“ he said.

He added that the boat was being operated by someone other than the registered owner, a breach under the Fisheries Act 1983.

The five fishermen, aged between 34 and 50, were detained for further investigation. The vessel was seized and towed to the Teluk Gading maritime post.

Suhaizan urged the fishing community to follow regulations and report suspicious activities via the emergency hotline 999 or the Mersing Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 07-2199404. - Bernama