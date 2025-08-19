Stack Infrastructure to build RM7b data centre campus in Iskandar Puteri

ISKANDAR PUTERI: STACK Infrastructure, a top US digital infrastructure firm, will develop a RM7 billion hyperscale data centre campus in Iskandar Puteri.

The project is set to create significant job opportunities and strengthen Malaysia’s digital economy, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He stated, “This investment not only enhances Malaysia’s position as a leading data centre hub in Southeast Asia, but also aligned with our national agenda to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

The minister confirmed the project follows sustainability guidelines, adhering to the Guidelines for Sustainable Development of Data Centres. - Bernama