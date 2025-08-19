MCMC identifies fake pathologist in Zara Qairina case on TikTok

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has uncovered the identity of a TikTok user who posed as a pathologist while falsely claiming involvement in the post-mortem of student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The Ministry of Health verified that the individual behind the account “Dato’ Prof Dr Tunku Iskandar” was not a qualified pathologist.

“The individual was traced near Kota Damansara late last night based on information from the statements of two people who had also joined the account’s ‘TikTok Live’ session,” MCMC stated.

Authorities took the suspect to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for questioning and confiscated his communication devices for forensic analysis.

MCMC emphasised that spreading false information about sensitive matters like deaths or accidents constitutes a serious offence that can distress families and mislead the public.

The case is being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 or two years’ imprisonment.

Police are also investigating potential violations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

Investigators will submit their findings to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further legal action. – Bernama